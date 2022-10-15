Brazil should take solution for energy crisis to COP27, says minister

SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM - The Minister of the Environment in Brazil, Joaquim Leite, said this Friday (14), in São Paulo, during a meeting with businessmen from the American Chamber of Commerce for Brazil, that the country will take to the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP 27), between November 6 and 18, in Egypt, the idea that Brazil is part of the solution to the energy crisis that occurs worldwide, Agencia Brasil reports.

According to him, in one of the country's stands will be presented 10 gigawatts (GW) of wind biomass and a panel with 700 GW of marine wind to show that Brazil has potential surplus energy, being able to export this energy.

«We have the possibility to show a real Brazil, more sustainable, especially in relation to energy. This conference will look very much at energy, which is a global challenge with the energy crisis that is occurring. Our energy is being looked at by other countries as an investment opportunity. What we have designed as a strategy is to take Brazil to green energies and the opportunities for consumption of this energy», he explained.

He added that Brazil's representatives at COP27 should also address the issue of global policies for the reduction of carbon dioxide or carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The Brazilian stand will also feature panels of company presidents and entrepreneurs showing what is done in Brazil, in addition to a space of about 120 square meters displaying Brazilian biomes and waters.

Energy efficiency

During the presentation to entrepreneurs, the minister stressed that he has been constantly talking to the private sector to improve energy efficiency.

«We intend to create a new green economy, reduce emissions by 2050 together with the private sector, which is who will provide the scale. This will happen by seeking profitable climate solutions for the entrepreneur, for the environment, and for people through public policies that can be developed together,» he assured.

The Minister of the Environment also commented that, in order to encourage a green transformation, it is necessary to provide tax incentives for specific sectors. «We have several ways to encourage: through the government's own actions and through taxation. I think we have there a good possibility of green growth and the taxes will be a good differential to make this happen», he detailed.

He also said that the regulated carbon market in the country was created by decree and the sectors that want to trade have to meet minimum criteria defined in the decree. He added that what is missing is for the segments to adhere to the commitment of climate neutrality by 2050.

