Brazil surpasses 100 mln people with vaccine cycle complete

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has surpasses the threshold of 100 million people with the vaccine cycle against COVID-19 complete—i. e. people who have received both doses of the inoculation offered in Brazil or Janssen’s single dose, Agencia Brasil reports.

Despite the number, the country is yet to reach half of its population vaccinated. As it stands today, 47 percent of the people have finished their vaccine cycle.

Altogether, 249.7 million doses have been administered—with 149.7 million having received the first dose, and 100 million with both doses or the single dose.

On the global stage, Brazil ranks 62nd among countries with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate, as per US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The country, however, is above the global average of slightly more than 35 percent. Considering absolute numbers alone, Brazil ranks fourth among nations with the most people with a complete vaccine cycle, behind the US (187.7 million), India (272.6 million), and China (1.047 billion).