Brazil surpasses 231 thousand deaths, 9.5 mi infected with COVID-19

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Deaths caused by COVID-19 have reached 231,534 since the beginning of the pandemic. In 24 hours, 522 fatalities were reported. People infected add up to 9,524,640. From Saturday to Sunday, 26,845 new positive diagnoses were confirmed. In all, 8,397,187 people have recovered from COVID-19, Agencia Brasil reports.

The report was published Sunday (Feb. 7) by the country’s Ministry of Health and combines data gathered by state health secretariats throughout the country.

Numbers on cases and deaths are usually lower on Sundays and Mondays due to difficulties facing local secretariats providing the figures over the weekend. On Tuesdays, stats tend to go higher due to accumulation of data uncounted from the previous days.

COVID-19 across the states

The state with the highest case tally is São Paulo, with 1,849,334 people contaminated. Next come Minas Gerais (774,111) and Bahia (607,946). Acre is the state with the lowest number of cases (50,546), followed by Roraima (75,712) and Amapá (78,799).

São Paulo also ranks first in number of fatalities, with 54,614. Rio de Janeiro (30,597) and Minas Gerais (15,930) show up next. The states with the fewest deaths are Acre (888), Roraima (896), and Amapá (1,079).