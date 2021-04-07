Brazil surpasses 4,000 daily deaths due to COVID-19

SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM Brazil reported more than 4,000 single-day COVID-19 deaths for the first time as it continued to battle the pandemic.

With the 4,211 deaths registered Tuesday, the South American nation has recorded nearly 337,000 fatalities from the virus, Anadolu Agency reports.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil total more than 13.1 million, according to data collected by the local press from state health departments.

The grim milestone points to an uncontrolled advance of the virus in Brazil, which accounts for one-quarter of the world’s daily COVID-19- deaths, although it only accounts for 2.7% of the global population. In Sao Paulo state, 555 people have died from a lack of ICU beds. The seven-day moving average of deaths in the country reached 2,775 on Tuesday, completing 21 days above the level of 2,000 daily deaths and 76 days above 1,000.

The 4,000-mark for fatalities was surpassed just 14 days after the country recorded more than 3,000 deaths in a single day and 27 days after it registered 2,000 fatalities.

Only the US, with a population 56% larger than Brazil’s, has exceeded this daily record. On its worst day yet, on Jan. 12 this year, the US recorded 4,476 COVID-19 deaths. Even so, the situation in the country seems to be more under control, with numbers on a downward curve. This can be explained in part by the US’s rate of vaccination.

In Brazil, immunization occurs in a cluttered way, with several interruptions due to the lack of available doses. So far, roughly 4% of the population has been fully immunized and less than 13% has received the first dose only.

Brazil had in one day more deaths than countries such as Australia, Kazakhstan, Algeria or neighboring Uruguay have recorded during the entire pandemic so far.

Brazil’s death toll also approaches that of Paraguay, with 4,463 COVID-19 fatalities overall, where people took to the streets to protest against the government's conduct during the pandemic, calling for President Mario Abdo Benitez to resign.