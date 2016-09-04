Brazil to attend Astana EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Brazil officially confirmed its participation in EXPO 2017 in Astana, pm.kz reported.

The country will be represented at the Exhibition by Itaipu Binacional company coordinated by the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Brazil.



Brazil actively uses green technologies in energy production. The country is highly experienced in using and extracting renewable energy sources. Around 45% of energy and 18% of fuel consumed in Brazil are renewable ones. The country's energy complex consists of hydro-, thermo-electric, solar, wind and nuclear power stations and is deemed safe from ecological viewpoint.



Brazil's experience is of great interest for many countries striving to shift from using fossil energy sources to renewable ones.



"The agreement signed between the Brazilian and Kazakh governments on mutual visa-free trips of citizens dated 25 July 2016 will enter into force in the nearest days. The document is called to promote further strengthening of bilateral relations in all key areas of cooperation and attraction of visitors to the EXPO 2017 from the most densely-populated country of Latin America," the press service of the Kazakh MFA says.