    10:35, 18 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Brazil to host FIFA Women's World Cup 2027
    Photo credit: WAM

    At the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, Brazil was announced as the host nation of the tenth FIFA Women’s World Cup™ to be held in 2027, becoming the first South American nation to host the tournament, WAM reports.

    This announcement comes after the most comprehensive FIFA Women’s World Cup bidding process ever, and – for the first time ever – was decided through an open vote at FIFA Congress. Brazil received 119 votes while the joint bid of Belgium, Netherlands and Germany received 78 votes.

