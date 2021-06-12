Brazil to occupy non-permanent seat in UN Security Council

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil will occupy a non-permanent seat in the United Nations (UN) Security Council in 2022–2023. It will be the 11th time the country joins the important international security agency, Agencia Brasil reports.

The decision was made at the elections held today (Jun. 11) in New York at the 75th UN General Assembly, with Brazil having received 181 votes.

According to a note released by Brazil’s Foreign Ministry, Brazil «will seek to translate into tangible contributions the defense of peace and the peaceful solution to controversies, among other principles written in the Federal Constitution of 1988 and the Charter of the United Nations» during the time spent in the council.

The text also says the country plans to strengthen UN peace missions and defend mandates corroborating the interdependence between security and development.

The Brazilian government saluted Albania, United Arab Emirates, Gabon, and Ghana, also elected today.