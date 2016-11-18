Brazil to participate in 2017 Almaty Winter Universiade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 17th, 2016 Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federal Republic of Brazil Kairat Sarzhanov held a meeting with Minister of Sports of Brazil Leonardo Picciani. During the meeting the Brazilian side was informed about Kazakhstan's achievements over 25 years of its independence. The parties discussed also bilateral cooperation in sport.

The Head of the Kazakh diplomatic mission praised the level of organization of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro stressing that Kazakhstani athletes were actively involved in the event.

The Diplomat emphasized that for the first time in their history, both Kazakhstan and Brazil have grabbed a record number of medals in Olympic Games, 17 and 19 respectively.

In turn, Leonardo Picciani highly appreciated the level of training of the Kazakh Olympic team. In his words, Kazakhstani athletes’ performance in boxing, weightlifting and swimming not only remained essentially in the memory of the Brazilian audience, but also in the memory of all sport enthusiasts in the world, Kazinform refers to the Press Service of the Kazakh MFA.

Special attention was given to the issue of Brazilian students’ participation in the 28th World Winter Universiade 2017 to be held in Almaty in January-February next year.

The Ambassador handed over presentation materials about the event to the Minister of Sports and expressed his hope that Brazilian athletes and fans will attend it. Yet, he noted that the Visa-Free Travel Agreement which entered into force last September should contribute to the development of cooperation in the sphere of sport and increase tourist inflow.

Mr. Picciani assured of his assistance in ensuring Brazil’s participation in such a significant sport event.