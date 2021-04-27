Brazil to receive first shipment of Pfizer vaccine

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced that the first shipment of the vaccine by pharmaceutical Pfizer is likely to arrive Thursday (Apr. 29), in São Paulo, Agencia Brasil reports.

«These are ready-made doses, and the Health Ministry has mounted a logistic scheme for this vaccine, which, as you know, is special when it comes to temperature. We do have the conditions to apply the Pfizer vaccine safely,» he said.

The country’s sanitary regulator Anvisa authorized the stowing of the vaccine at -20ºC for up to two weeks. The same permit was granted by FDP, Anvisa’s US counterpart. Originally, the laboratory stipulated that the stowage should take place at -75ºC.