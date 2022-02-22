Brazil university seeks volunteers for studies on COVID-19 antivirals

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Researchers at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) are seeking volunteers for an unprecedented study on how antiviral molecules work, aimed at developing new drugs against COVID-19. Those interested in participating must be aged 18–50, be healthy, and display symptoms of the disease having started at least four days prior, Agencia Brasil reports.

The scientists seek to understand, for instance, how and how fast the reduction of the virus takes place through the use of antivirals. The idea is to build a research platform on antivirals in order to learn about how molecules operate, not just whether they are efficient.

The clinical study is a partnership between UFMG’s Center for Advanced and Innovative Therapy (CT Terapias) and teams from the University of Oxford (UK) and the University of Mahidol (Thailand). Funding stems from the Wellcome Trust, a philanthropic institution supporting health research. Data already collected in Asia should provide the basis for the project to be conducted in Brazil.