Brazil unveils first concession for recovery of Atlantic forest

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has released its first call for bids in the concession process for forest restoration and planting of native species in the Atlantic forest, Agencia Brasil reports.

In a statement, the ministry reported that the grant should cover the national forests of Irati, in Paraná state, and Chapecó and Três Barras, in Santa Catarina, aiming to recover the biome in the region. The project should draw investments totaling BRL 430 million in a contract effective for 35 years.

«Until then, the [Brazilian Forestry Service] had only granted concessions for sustainable management in native woods in the Amazon,» the note reads.

A portion of the funding from the concession will be passed on to states and municipalities so they can boost activities to promote the local economy, while the resources from forest production are expected to go to the Forestry Service, the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), as well as to the states and municipalities where the forests are located.

Dimensions

The action covers a total of over 6 thousand hectares and includes the planting of native species. Of the three national forests, the one boasting the largest area is Três Barras—4.3 thousand hectares, of which 2,686 should come under the concession. Irati has 3.8 thousand hectares and 3,018 will be under the grant. Chapecó, in turn, will have 1,041 of its 1,660 hectares made available.

The bidding should take place later this year as part of the government’s program for investment partnerships PPI.