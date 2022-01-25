Brazil updates rules on entering country during pandemic

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The rules for Brazilians and foreigners entering the country during the pandemic have been altered following a new ordinance published Friday (Jan. 21). Entry is allowed provided travelers show the air carrier a negative or non-detectable COVID-19 antigen test result before boarding. The test must have been conducted up to 24 hours prior to the flight. RT-PCT tests are also accepted, if carried out up to 72 hours before the trip, Agencia Brasil reports.

For flights with connections or stops where travelers must stay in a restricted area of the airport, the date of the beginning of the first leg of the trip is considered.

For flights with connections or stops where travelers do not stay in a restricted area of the airport (or go through migration, exceeding the deadlines set for the tests) «a document proving a new PT-PCR or antigen test has been conducted, with a negative or non-detectable result for COVID-19, is required at the check-in, boarding for Brazil,» the resolution reads.

Travelers must also show the air carrier—up to 24 hours before boarding—printed or digital proof they have filled out the Traveler’s Health Declaration form («Declaração de Saúde do Viajante» in the original Portuguese). In it, they must state they agree to comply with the required sanitary measures for as long as they stay in the country.

Another document to be presented prior to departure is proof of vaccination, in print or on screen.

Exemption

Exempted from showing proof of vaccination are travelers for whom vaccination is contraindicated, «provided their condition is demonstrated in a medical report;» people not eligible for vaccination due to their age; on humanitarian grounds; passengers from countries with low vaccine coverage, as listed on the website of Brazil’s Health Ministry; and Brazilians and foreigners living in Brazil who are not fully vaccinated.

Under the rules, all travelers exempted from carrying proof of vaccination must quarantine for 14 days in the city of their final destination, at the address stated in the «Declaração de Saúde do Viajante» form.

The quarantine is not over until a negative RT-PCT or antigen test comes back positive, with a sample collected on the fifth day of quarantine at the earliest, «provided the traveler in question is not showing any symptoms.»

Crew members must present proof of vaccination, in print or on screen. Unvaccinated (or not thoroughly vaccinated) crew must comply with all specific protocol, as laid forth in the special annex to the ordinance.

Land transportation

Through land, international travelers must show proof of vaccination both before boarding and at control stations.

Presenting proof of vaccination is waived in the same conditions as those listed above for air travel.

The ordinance, however, adds that, for those living in towns crossed by national borders, proof of residence must be presented, «as long as reciprocity is guaranteed in the treatment dispensed to Brazilians in the neighboring country in question.»

Proof of vaccination will not be required from freight workers, including drivers and assistants, «provided they demonstrate they are wearing individual protection equipment and have adopted measures to mitigate contagion as laid forth by [Brazil’s national sanitary regulator] Anvisa.»