EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:15, 10 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Brazil, world’s 2nd country to exceed 600,000 Covid-19 deaths

    None
    None
    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil became the world’s second country Friday, behind only the United States, to exceed 600,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus, a tragic mark that experts called a «true catastrophe».

    The country surpassed the number 110 days after 500,000 deaths in June, when it was just emerging from a virulent and deadly second wave of the pandemic and predicting an imminent third, EFE reports.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!