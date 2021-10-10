12:15, 10 October 2021 | GMT +6
Brazil, world’s 2nd country to exceed 600,000 Covid-19 deaths
BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Brazil became the world’s second country Friday, behind only the United States, to exceed 600,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus, a tragic mark that experts called a «true catastrophe».
The country surpassed the number 110 days after 500,000 deaths in June, when it was just emerging from a virulent and deadly second wave of the pandemic and predicting an imminent third, EFE reports.