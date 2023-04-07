Brazilian architect wins Winter Olympic Games medal contest

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Dante Akira Uwai, a 27-year-old Brazilian architect, emerged as the winner of the design competition for the medals of the 2024 Youth Winter Olympic Games, held in Gangwon, South Korea. The contest, promoted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), saw a record-breaking participation of 3,000 candidates. However, Akira Uwai's creation titled 'A Bright Future' stood out above all, earning him the victory, Kazinform cites Agencia Basil.

Uwai's work was selected by a panel of judges, consisting of New Zealander Zakea Page, who won the medal design for the Lausanne 2020 edition, Olympic athlete Laurenne Ross, and representatives from the IOC Young Reporters and Gangwon 2024 Young Leaders and Supporters programs.

The geometric interpretation of the motto «Grow together, shine forever,» presented by the IOC, will be featured in the Brazilian artist's design for the Gangwon 2024 medals.

«When you read about the Olympic values, you realize that sport is the means, not the end. Victory is not the ultimate goal, but rather the unity of people and mutual respect, which holds even more significance in today's world,» explained Akira Uwai. «I had two guiding principles in mind while designing the medal. Firstly, I didn't want it to be just a frame for a painting to be seen from one angle. I wanted it to be treated like a sculpture that can be admired from different perspectives. You can feel the texture of the sculpture, and I believe this medal embodies that concept.»

Akira Uwai, a native of São Paulo who was raised in Brasilia, has a deep passion for drawing. Despite his artistic inclination, he pursued a degree in architecture at the University of Brasília (UnB) out of fear of pursuing a purely artistic career.

«I live in Brazil, where it can be challenging to make a living solely through art. That's why I pursued architecture instead of fine arts, as it offered more opportunities in the job market,» revealed Akira Uwai.