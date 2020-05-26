EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:20, 26 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Brazilian cities start reopening ahead of expected COVID-19 peak

    None
    None
    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Various regions of Brazil are beginning a gradual reopening despite a study showing that the COVID-19 epidemic is yet to reach its peak in the country, which is now second most-affected in the world with almost 375,000 cases and more than 23,000 deaths.

    The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, the evangelical pastor Marcelo Crivella, decided on Monday to maintain the social isolation measures in the city, although he guaranteed that the churches will be able to function, EFE-EPA reports.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!