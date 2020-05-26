Brazilian cities start reopening ahead of expected COVID-19 peak

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Various regions of Brazil are beginning a gradual reopening despite a study showing that the COVID-19 epidemic is yet to reach its peak in the country, which is now second most-affected in the world with almost 375,000 cases and more than 23,000 deaths.

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, the evangelical pastor Marcelo Crivella, decided on Monday to maintain the social isolation measures in the city, although he guaranteed that the churches will be able to function, EFE-EPA reports.