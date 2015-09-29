Brazilian football referee pulls gun out during match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Brazilian football referee Gabriel Murta pulled the gun out during the match between Amantes da Bola and Brumadinho within the minor league championship, Vesti.kz informs citing Sport-Express.ru.

Reacting to a foul Amantes da Bola players attacked Gabriel Murta demanding to show a red card to a player from the opposing team. Murta, who is working as a policeman pulled the gun out to take the control of the situation.

G. Murta will face disciplinary actions for his stunt at the match. He will have to undergo psychological assessment, the result of which may lead to further penalties.