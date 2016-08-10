EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:32, 10 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Brazilian Senate votes to hold impeachment trial of suspended President Rousseff

    None
    None
    MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM - A total of 59 out of 81 members of the Senate voted on Tuesday in favor of holding an impeachment trial against Rousseff, the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper reported.

    The trial is due to take place late August. A total of 54 votes will be enough to remove Rousseff from power.

    In May, Brazil's Senate voted in favor of starting impeachment proceedings against Rousseff after she was accused of concealing the country's budget deficit ahead of the 2014 re-election. Rousseff has been suspended from office for 180 days, pending trial. Michel Temer, who had been Brazil's vice president since 2011, is assuming presidency during that period.

    Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com 

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!