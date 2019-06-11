Brazilian senators give assessment of Kazakhstan presidential election

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov met with senators of the National Congress of the Federative Republic of Brazil Francisco de Assis Rodrigues and Jaques Wagner, who arrived in Nur-Sultan to monitor the presidential election, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The Foreign Minister said that the election held is a clear demonstration of the will of the people of Kazakhstan to live and work in a progressive, democratic country open to international partners.



Francisco de Assis Rodrigues, who is also the Brazilian President's representative in the Senate, extended congratulations on holding the presidential election at a high organizational level and highlighted the transparency of the voting process at the polling stations. Jaques Wagner stated that he was impressed by the work of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan. In his opinion, the election results are indicative of Kazakhstan's deep commitment to the democratic course of development.



During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of Kazakhstan-Brazil bilateral relations, paying particular attention to their inter-parliamentary component.







The Head of the Parliamentary Group for Cooperation with Kazakhstan in the Senate of Brazil, Francisco de Assis Rodrigues, expressed his willingness to strengthen contacts, share experiences, and promote important international initiatives jointly with Kazakhstan.



The Foreign Minister underlined the importance of inter-parliamentary diplomacy in the context of the development of relations and called on the Brazilian parliamentarians to actively promote the expansion of trade and economic ties, taking into account the fact that Brazil is Kazakhstan's main trading partner in Latin America. Mentioning the successful activities of such major companies as NAC Kazatomprom JSC and Embraer in the two countries' markets, the minister emphasized that last year, Kazakhstan-Brazil trade turnover exceeded $150 million, adding that there are great growth prospects in this respect.