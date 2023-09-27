Brazilian state declares emergency as Amazon drought hits 13 municipalities

The Amazon rainforest in Brazil is grappling with a severe drought, prompting authorities to issue a warning of potential impacts on nearly 500,000 people by year's end, Anadolu reports.

Authorities in the state of Amazonas in northwestern Brazil declared an emergency Tuesday in 13 municipalities due to an extreme drought, while another 16 are under alert.

On Sept. 21, the Solimoes River, flowing from the Brazilian-Peruvian border in the west to the Amazonian municipality of Benjamin Constant near Manaus, reported a critically low water level marked at -43 cm.

The situation has left local residents struggling to access essential supplies such as food and water. In this region, water routes serve as the primary mode of transportation, but river levels have hit historic lows. In addition, the drought's adverse effects are rippling into fishing activities, a vital source of livelihood for many communities along these rivers.

Amazonas Governor Wilson Lima traveled to Brasilia, the nation's capital, to meet with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday to discuss the pressing drought issue. Different levels of government "will coordinate measures to support the people living in the affected municipalities," Lima posted on X.

To help those affected, the state's civil defense agency has launched an effort to distribute essential items including food, water and personal hygiene kits.​​​​​​​

The drought is expected to last longer and be more intense due to the El Nino weather phenomenon, which hinders the formation of rain clouds, according to the civil protection agency.