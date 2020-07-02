Brazilian state requires masks in bid to slow coronavirus spread

SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM An awareness-raising campaign was carried out here Wednesday in Brazil's largest metropolis to alert people to the health risks of failing to use face coverings, an operation conducted a day before masks will be mandatory in public places throughout Sao Paulo state.

Starting Thursday, commercial establishments and individuals in Sao Paulo, home to 12 million people, and the rest of the state will be fined 5,000 reais (around $940) and 500 reais, respectively, for not heeding the mask order issued by state Gov. Joao Doria, EFE reports.