Brazilian tourism experiences resumption after pandemic

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Two years after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when restrictions were imposed on international trips in various parts of the world, in addition to the temporary closure of several trade sectors, Brazil began to receive flights from other countries on a large scale. According to the Brazilian Agency for International Tourism Promotion (Embratur), 3,806 arrivals of international flights to the country were registered in June, Agencia Brasil reports.

Compared to May, the connectivity increased by 7.29 percent and, to June last year, by 355.36 percent. From January to June this year, 84 more flights went into operation and 36 flight frequencies were added.

According to Embratur, the significant increase in connectivity shall continue until the beginning of 2023. 84 new flights and 47 additional frequencies are planned by February next year.

In May, GOL began operating more international flights from Buenos Aires, Miami, and Orlando to Brasilia, with four flights a week. In November, the route between the cities of Buenos Aires and Natal, in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte, will be introduced. And by December, all the flights between Argentina and Brazil that existed in 2019 shall be resumed.

United Airlines resumed Chicago/São Paulo and Houston/Rio de Janeiro flights, in the first half of the year. Lufthansa also contributed to the increase in connectivity, with the return of the Frankfurt and Munich operations to Rio de Janeiro, and daily flights from Amsterdam to Rio de Janeiro. In October, Eastern Air expects to increase flights from Miami and New York to Belo Horizonte, in the state of Minas Gerais.

Other companies, such as Latam, Delta Air Lines, and Iberia have also announced more international flights, connecting cities like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro to destinations like Atlanta and New York (USA), Medellin (Colombia), and Madrid (Spain).

