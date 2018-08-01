EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:45, 01 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Breaching plastic whale in Bruges canal highlights pollution threat to oceans

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unsuspecting visitors taking in the scenery along the canals of central Bruges may be shocked to spot a life-size statue of a whale breaching from one of the waterways, and perhaps even more surprised to find it is made from thousands of pieces of plastic litter pulled from the Pacific Ocean, an efe-epa photographer reported Wednesday.

    The 12-meter (38-foot) installation piece, named the Skyscraper (the Bruges Whale), comprises 5 tons (10,000 pounds) of plastic waste collected from a beach in Hawaii in what is a staggering array of man-made items ranging from bottles to boots, containers to toilet seats and even an electric fan.
    null

    Tags:
    Nature Environment World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!