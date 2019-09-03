Bread prices remain stable — Ministry of Agriculture

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM During a press conference at the Government, Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov spoke about the situation on the grain market and the cost of bread, according to primeminister.kz.

According to him, bread prices remain stable, no significant fluctuations in cost are expected.

«At the beginning of the year I talked about curbing the price of bread. The food corporation sells cheapened grain from 100 to 150 thousand tons of grain to bakeries. We sold 100 thousand tons of grain. Since then, bread prices have been stable,» Omarov said.

At the same time, the Minister of Agriculture noted that due to weather conditions, this year's harvest will be 1-1.5 tons less than in 2018. This situation will not affect the domestic market.

«If we harvest19 million tons of grain, of which 9 million remains in the domestic market, we will export 7-8 million tons, and 2 million tons of grain remain. In addition, we have a carryover from the past year. Its volume is 1.5 million tons. In general, we have enough grain to provide for the domestic market,» the minister said.

Moreover, as Omarov emphasized, out of 1 million tons of grain purchased by the Food Corporation, there is a reserve of 150 thousand tons for bread producers and 100 thousand tons for poultry farms.