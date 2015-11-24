BREAKING: 2 bombs explode at hotel hosting Egyptian judges in Arish - Egyptian TV

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Two bombs exploded near a hotel in Egypt's volatile Sinai, where election judges were staying , killing at least one person, state television reported.

The explosions in Arish come a day after the second round of a parliamentary election. The Army and police cordoned off the scene, while ambulances rushed there. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to Reuters.

Arish is the capital of Northern Sinai province, some 100 kilometers from the site of the Russian passenger Metrojet plane that crashed on October 30 killing 224 people.

Security sources and Egypt's state TV initially said a car bomb exploded then a second blast hit the within 10 minutes, Reuters reports.

The jihadist group Islamic State (formerly ISIS/ISIL) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Militants in northern Sinai have been battling security forces for years intensifying attacks on officials and military following the ouster of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi in July 2013.

Source: www.rt.com