EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:25, 05 June 2016 | GMT +6

    BREAKING: Anti-terrorist operation regime declared in Aktobe

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Anti-terrorist operation regime has been declared in Aktobe, Kazinform cites Almas Sadubayev, a representative of the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    "Today, at 15:45 Astana time, the Internal Affairs Department of Aktobe region received a message about attack on Pallada gun shop by unknown people. At 16:45, the Department received one more message that another gun shop and a National Guard base had been attacked. A clerk at Pallada shop was killed and one person was injured as a result of the shootout. One police officer and one contract soldier died while repelling the assailants. Nine servicemen were wounded," said Sadubayev.

    According to him, one of the assailants was detained, three were killed and one more was injured. Some of the criminals were blocked and some could escape. As per a preliminary version, all of them belong to non-traditional religions movements.

    Anti-terrorist operation regime has been imposed in Aktobe city. Entertainment facilities have been closed and public transport's work has been suspended. The citizens are urged to stay at home and be cautious. Further details will be provided later, added the Ministry's representative.

    Tags:
    Aktobe region Incidents Ministry of Internal Affairs
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!