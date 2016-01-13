Breaking Bad writer to create new version of Anne of Green Gables

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Breaking Bad writer Moira Walley-Beckett has been picked to adapt the much-loved Anne of Green Gables books for a new TV series.

The eight-part series for Canadian broadcaster CBC, Anne, will follow the narrative of LM Montgomery's coming of age story about an orphaned girl sent to live in a small town. However, CBC said the production would also introduce new elements "reflecting timeless issues, including themes of identity, sexism, bullying, prejudice, and trusting one's self".

"Adapting Anne's story really excites me," said Walley-Beckett. "Anne's issues are contemporary issues: feminism, prejudice, bullying and a desire to belong.

"The stakes are high and her emotional journey is tumultuous. I'm thrilled to delve deeply into this resonant story, push the boundaries and give it new life."

The series will begin production in spring and is due to air in 2017. The story of Anne Shirley, sent as an 11-year-old orphan to live with childless middle-aged siblings on their farm in Prince Edward Island has sold more than 50 million copies and has been translated into 20 languages.

It has been adapted as film, made-for-television movies, and animated and live-action television series.

Walley-Beckett will be working with Canadian producer Miranda de Pencier, and Monumental Pictures, the studio founded by Alison Owen and Debra Hayward, who have numerous period films under their belts including Elizabeth and the 2005 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightly.

CBC scripted content executive director Tara Ellis said: "We're thrilled to be working with this exceptionally talented group of women on this exciting project."

"This new take on Lucy Maud Montgomery's beloved story will be highly anticipated by fans of Anne and a whole new generation of viewers who have yet to meet her."

Walley-Beckett began working on Breaking Bad as a writer in series two and went on to win a best writing Emmy for work on the fifth season episode Ozymandias, making her the first solo woman to win the award since 1994.

Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com