Breaking news: ‘Kostanay tetragon’ geolglyph discovered

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Well-known researcher, discoverer of the famous Turgay geoglyphs, founder of the Turgay Discovery project Dmitry Dey has informed about a finding, Kazinform informs. In his Facebook Dey wrote: 'Dear friends, let me present a new geoglyph "Kostanay Tetragon".

It was created about 3000 years ago by the bronze epoch tribes as a religious worship. We found it by satellite. This is the final element of the mound-shaped geoglyphs of Turgay. The geoglyph appears an almost unnoticeable vast rectangular. Its longest sides are 171 meters and 137 meters.



"This geoglyph has a shape of trapezoid. Unfortunately it is formed of black humus hence it did not survive the time and appears almost unnoticeable", Dmitry Dey has explained. However the images made from the space satellite of Google Earth show that the shape of the tetragon is more than evident. "The new geoglyph has a unique location - only 1,9 km from Zatobolsk village along M36 highway", - Dey said.

In his opinion such proximity is a good chance to make this finding a unique tourist attraction. Besides, according to Dey, Kostanay Tetragon is the "Temple of Sun" in the past, which was erected by ancient people. Such formations are powerful energy centers which attract multiple mystery-searchers and tourists interested in esoterics.

In Dey's opinion, Kostanay Tetragon, if properly treated, can overshadow the famous Arkayeem in Chelyabinskaya oblast, Russia. "Our finding is a temple, it is a place of more powerful energy. And the economic effect from tourism can hardly be overestimated", - Dey wrote.



On whole Dmitry Dey's research group have discovered 297 geoglyphs, and 74 of them are mounds.

To remind, in September 2016 the researcher from Kazakhstan Dmitry Dey announced the fund-raising project which is to help collect money for further expeditions to the Earth's unique mysterious objects. The information is available on the Turgay Discovery official website. In March 2017 the discovery of the ancient (1,500 - 8,000 years old) geoglyphs which come in a huge range of shapes and sizes - there are rings, crosses, squares and a swastika will mark 10 years anniversary. During these ten years the research group has prepared a lot of materials which form the basis of the theory of Turgay geoglyphs destination and established contacts with international scientific institutions.

In the forum of the European Association of Turkish Archeologists the Turgay Discovery was recognized as a biggest discovery of 2014. In 2015 Turgay geoglyphs entered TOP-10 best discoveries of American bloggers. In 2016 Qatar Day published the list of unguessed mysteries of the world among which the geoglyphs of Turgay were.