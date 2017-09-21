Breaking of Idlib siege leaves three Russian servicemen wounded

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Three members of the Russian Special Operations Forces suffered wounds while breaking the militant encirclement near the Syrian city of Idlib, TASS reports with reference to the Head of the Main Operations Department at Russia's General Staff Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi.

"Aircraft were delivering strikes on terrorists, the unit breaking the encirclement was supported by two Sukhoi Su-25 aircraft that attacked militants and their armored vehicles from extremely low altitudes. As a result, the encirclement was broken and the Russian troops entered the area occupied by the Syrian government forces. During the operation, three Special Operations Forces members suffered wounds," he said.

According to Rudskoi, all the military servicemen who took part in the operation have been recommended for receiving state awards. "The steps that the Russian military command took together with the Syrian General Staff helped repel terrorists' offensive and inflict significant damage on them," the Russian general said.

