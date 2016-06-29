BREAKING: Radical terrorist group detained in Karaganda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On June 26, law-enforcement structures of Karaganda region suppressed activity of a radical group in Balkhash town and Gulshat settlement which had planned terrorist attacks with the use of improvised explosive devices, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the National Security Committee.

One of the terrorists in Gulshat village committed suicide blast and died of the wounds. There were no reports of other deaths or injuries.

Other members of the radical group were detained. The components of the explosive devices, firearms and other material evidences were withdrawn.



A pre-trial investigation has been launched.