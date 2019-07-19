EN
    09:24, 19 July 2019

    Brent crude down $1

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - During Thursday’s trading sessions on the commodity exchanges of London and New York, the crude oil prices receded, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On London-based ICE Futures, the price for Brent crude oil to be delivered in September was down $1.01 (1.59%) at $62.59 a barrel.

    The value of a futures contract for WTI crude for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) decreased by $1.48 (2.61%) to $55.3 a barrel.

