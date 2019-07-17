Brent crude down 2.7%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - During Tuesday's trading sessions on the commodity exchanges of London and New York, the crude oil prices receded, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On London-based ICE Futures, the price for Brent crude oil to be delivered in September was down $1.79 (2.7%) at $64.4 a barrel.

The value of a futures contract for WTI crude for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) decreased by $1.96 (3.29%) to $57.62 a barrel.





