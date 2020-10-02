EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:25, 02 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Brent crude oil down below $39 per barrel first time since June 16

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The price of December Brent crude oil futures contract on London’s ICE fell by 4.79% to $38.97 per barrel on Friday. The last time Brent was traded below $39 per barrel on June 16, 2020.

    By 13:33 Moscow time, Brent oil slightly slowed down its decline and was trading at $39.17 per barrel (-4.3%). At the same time, the price of WTI crude oil was at $37.31 per barrel (-4.36%), TASS reports.


    Tags:
    Oil & Gas World News Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!