Brent crude oil down below $39 per barrel first time since June 16

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The price of December Brent crude oil futures contract on London’s ICE fell by 4.79% to $38.97 per barrel on Friday. The last time Brent was traded below $39 per barrel on June 16, 2020.

By 13:33 Moscow time, Brent oil slightly slowed down its decline and was trading at $39.17 per barrel (-4.3%). At the same time, the price of WTI crude oil was at $37.31 per barrel (-4.36%), TASS reports.