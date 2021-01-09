EN
    10:44, 09 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Brent crude oil price exceeds $56 per barrel on London’s ICE first since Feb 25

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for March 2021 delivery went up by 3.11% on London's ICE on Friday trading compared with the previous closing to $56.07 per barrel, surpassing $56 per barrel for the first time since February 25, 2020, according to the trading data.

    Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil was up by 2.95% at $52.33 per barrel, TASS reports.


