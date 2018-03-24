EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:26, 24 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Brent crude oil price exceeds $70.4 a barrel

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The oil prices took a jump during the trading sessions on the commodity exchanges of London and New York on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On London-based ICE Futures, the price for Brent crude for May delivery has increased by $1.54, up to $70.45 a barrel.

    The value of a futures contract for WTI crude to be delivered in May on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) has advanced to $65.88 a barrel, or $1.58 higher.

    Tags:
    Economy Oil & Gas World News Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!