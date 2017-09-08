Brent crude oil price goes above $54

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The results of the electronic trading sessions on the London and New York stock exchanges show that the oil prices are going up, gazeta.ru reports.

The October futures contract price for WTI light crude oil on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) has increased 0.24% to $49.21 a barrel.

As to the London ICE Futures, the price for Brent crude to be delivered in November has risen 0.44% up to $54.73 a barrel.