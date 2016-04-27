Brent crude oil rises by nearly 4% against World Bank forecast

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The price of Brent crude oil futures contracts for June delivery on London's ICE rose by 3.8% to $46.24 per barrel.

Oil is rising against the backdrop of the World Bank's forecast on average oil price of up to $41. Earlier, the World Bank forecast an average oil price of $37. The reason for this decision was the weakening of the dollar, as well as improved mood of the market.

According to the World Bank experts, energy prices will rise throughout the year, as markets regained balance after a period of excess supply.

Source: TASS