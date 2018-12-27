Brent crude oil surge nearly 10%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During Wednesday's trading sessions on the exchanges of London and New York, the crude oil prices went up greatly, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On London-based ICE Futures, the price of Brent crude oil to be delivered in February advanced by $4.86, to $55.29 a barrel.

The value of a WTI crude futures contract for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose by $3.69, to $46.22 a barrel.