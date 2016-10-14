EN
    16:50, 14 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Brent crude oil surpasses $52 per barrel

    LONDON. KAZINFORM - Price of Brent crude oil futures contract for December delivery in the course of a trading session on London's ICE rose by 0.27% to $52.14 per barrel, TASS reports.

    Oil prices resumed growth after a decline on Thursday after the news about growth of commercial oil stocks in the United States.

    The stocks, according to the US Department of Energy, rose for the week from September 30 to October 7 - by 4.9 mln barrels to 474 mln barrels.

    Source: TASS

