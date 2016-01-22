EN
    13:10, 22 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Brent crude oil trades at over $30 per barrel

    LONDON. KAZINFORM - The cost of the futures contracts of Brent crude oil for March 2016 delivery exceeded $30 mark on London's ICE on Friday trading at $30.67 per barrel.

    On Thursday, the cost of the futures contracts of Brent crude for March delivery rose by 3% to $29.45 per barrel in London.

    Russian stocks finished trade higher as the ruble-denominated MICEX surged by 2.87% to 1677.19 points on the Moscow Exchange while the dollar-denominated RTS went up by 0.59% to 632.12 points.

    Russia's currency fell to record lows against the dollar and the euro though it partially recovered losses closer to end of day trading as the dollar slipped to $82.63 rubles and the euro went down to 89.99 rubles.

    For more information go to TASS

