Brent crude price drops to $31.16 per barrel

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The cost of futures for Brent crude oil with settlement in June 2020 fell by 9.5% to $ 31.16 per barrel in the course of trading on the ICE Exchange in London, according to trading data as of 01:11 Moscow time.

The cost of the WTI oil futures has lost 9.5% and is now trading at around $25.88 per barrel.

Oil prices are falling amid the news about the continuing growth of number of infected with the coronavirus.

Source: TASS