MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The price of the futures contract for Brent crude with delivery in April 2016 rose by 2.6% to $35.31 per barrel on the ICE exchange in London.

Amid the growth in crude price, the Russian currency moderately increases against the euro and the dollar.



The dollar fell against the ruble by 0.2% to 75.5 rubles, the euro decreased by 0.18% to 83.2 rubles.



Source: TASS