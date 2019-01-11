EN
    17:28, 11 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Brent crude price exceeds $62 per barrel for the first time since December

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The price of futures for Brent crude for settlement in March 2019 rose by 0.9% at the ICE exchange in London to $62.22 per barrel as of 11:14 Moscow time, according to the trading data, TASS reports.

    The last time the price of oil of this blend was above $62 per barrel on December 10, 2018.

    In this context, the trading of the Russian currency was mixed against the the dollar and the euro. The dollar-to-ruble rate fell by 1 kopeck to 66.9 rubles, while the euro-to-ruble rate rose by 18 kopecks to 77.09 rubles.

