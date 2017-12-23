EN
    11:22, 23 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Brent crude price exceeds $65 a barrel

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The oil prices advanced during Friday's trading sessions on the commodity exchanges of London and New York, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the trading results, the price for Brent crude oil to be delivered in February on the London-based ICE Futures has risen by $0.35, to$ 65.25 a barrel.

    As to WTI crude, the value of a futures contract for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) has grown by $0.11, to $58.47 a barrel.

