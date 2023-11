ASTANA. KAZINFORM During a session of Intercontinental Exchange price of futures for brent as of 6:36 Moscow time fell 1,810 percent to $ 55.81 per barrel. WTI crude oil fell 2,013 percent - to $ 52.66 per barrel, Kazinform has learnt from Kommersant.

It should be reminded that past year will be remembered for the grandiose changes in world oil prices and foreign exchange rates.