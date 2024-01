ASTANA. KAZINFORM Brent crude oil has cheapened in London's ICE down to $49.79 a barrel or by 1.7 percent as evidenced by exchange session results, Lenta.ru reports.

Likewise, WTI oil price has gone down to $47.53 a barrel.



The price of 1 oil barrel has lowered below $50 for the first time since May 10, 2017.