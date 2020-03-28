EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:49, 28 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Brent oil price drops below $25 per barrel

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The cost of a May futures for Brent crude oil fell by 6.19% to $24.71 per barrel in the course of trading on the London ICE, according to the trading data.

    WTI crude oil decreased 4.25% and traded at $21.64 a barrel, TASS reports.

    Amid the decline in oil prices, the dollar and euro are strengthening against the Russian ruble.

    The dollar-to-ruble exchange rate rose by more than 2% compared to the closing level of the previous trading session and reached 79.06 rubles, according to the trading data of the Moscow Exchange. The euro grew by 1.58%, to 86.76 rubles.


    Tags:
    Oil & Gas World News Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!