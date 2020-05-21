Brent oil price exceeds $36 per barrel for the first time since April 9

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The price of a July futures contract for Brent oil on the London Stock Exchange ICE rose by 4.3% and reached $36.14 per barrel, according to the trading data as of 4:54 pm Moscow time.

The last time the Brent price stood above $36 per barrel was on April 9 this year.

As of 5:09 pm Moscow time, Brent oil price continued to grow and reached $36.25 per barrel (+4.62%). In turn, the price of WTI rose to $33.52 per barrel (+4.88%).

Meanwhile, the Russian ruble is strengthening against the dollar and the euro in the course of trading on the Moscow Exchange. The dollar exchange rate decreased 1.42% to 71.43 rubles, and the euro edged down 0.83% to 78.53 rubles.

Source: TASS