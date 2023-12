MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Brent oil futures with delivery in October 2019 fell by 6.24% to $60.6 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Thursday, according to trading data.

Brent prices were below $60 per barrel last time on June 19 of this year.

Oil prices are falling against the statement made by US President Donald Trump on a 10% duty to be imposed on Chinese goods from September 1, TASS reports.