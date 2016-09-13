Brest to host international health expo

BREST. KAZINFORM - Over 100 organizations will take part in the 12th international expo "Promotion of a healthy lifestyle" in Brest, head of the public health department at the Brest Oblast center of hygiene, epidemiology, and public health Galina Stasevich told a press conference on 13 September, BelTA has learned.

The expo will take place at the indoor track-and-field arena on 22-24 September. Enterprises and organizations of Brest Oblast and other regions of Belarus will display their products and services promoting a healthy lifestyle. Partaking in the event will be companies from Poland, Latvia, Russia, and Ukraine.

The expo will feature the services of about 20 narrow specialists. "Residents and guests of Brest will consult pediatricians, neurologists, psychologists, cardiologists, oncologists, gynecologists, eye specialists, dentists, and other doctors. There will be diagnostic services, including chargeable services. Visitors will undergo tests to determine their physical and psychological condition. Besides, this year the expo will for the first time feature housing hygiene and ecology services," Galina Stasevich said.



The participants of the expo "Promotion of a healthy lifestyle" will also display healthy food, safe clothes and footwear, medical equipment, and thematic books. The expo will feature the services of tour operators, health resorts, recuperation centers, fitness centers, sport complexes. Visitors of the forum will taste dairy products, herbal tea, honey, water, vitamins, etc.



On the whole, the specialized expo will feature a wide range of services for various categories of people. The expo will also have sections for children and youth. There they will talk to the representatives of healthcare and education institutions, the Emergencies Ministry, volunteers about a healthy lifestyle, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.