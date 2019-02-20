Brexit uncertainty sends jitters through UK companies, risks mass exodus

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Honda's announcement that it planned to close its plant in the western English city of Swindon, which has a workforce of 3,500 people, added to fears that Brexit uncertainty could precipitate a flight of businesses from the United Kingdom, EFE reports.

Honda said in a statement that its departure from Swindon was unrelated to Brexit and was based instead on the need to target a wider audience and respond to the growing demand for electric cars; yet, its imminent exit from the city, where it is an important part of the local labor market, adds to a growing list of businesses expressing their anxiety in the UK as Brexit day, Mar. 29, draws rapidly closer.